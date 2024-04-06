Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 1,585 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,495 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Boeing by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.53.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $183.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.81. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $111.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.77, a PEG ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

