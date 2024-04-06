Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 1,956 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average of $73.57. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $80.06.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

