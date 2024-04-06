Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 3,367 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

BNDX opened at $48.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.74. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

