Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 4,978 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,736 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $45,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.62. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Melius downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.