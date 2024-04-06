Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 586 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VB stock opened at $223.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.86. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

