Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 7,297 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,297 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $151.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.45 and its 200-day moving average is $151.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

