Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 742 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY opened at $120.99 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $123.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.70.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

