Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VUG opened at $342.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $242.98 and a 52-week high of $348.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.72.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.