Arlington Trust Co LLC Acquires 1,541 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 8,110.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE RSG traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.40. 712,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,404. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.81 and a 52 week high of $192.57. The stock has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

