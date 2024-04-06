Arlington Trust Co LLC Acquires 2,280 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1,357.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,910 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $718,554,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after buying an additional 1,607,186 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $5.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $476.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,550,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,341,335. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $370.92 and a 12 month high of $483.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.90. The company has a market cap of $381.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

