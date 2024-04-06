Arlington Trust Co LLC Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 11.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Savoie Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,658,000. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of ASML by 69.2% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ASML by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in ASML by 552.4% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML traded up $26.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $979.55. 855,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,662. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $948.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $768.36. The company has a market capitalization of $386.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $982.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

