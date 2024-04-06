Arlington Trust Co LLC Purchases 2,328 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 509.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $8,326,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,667 shares of company stock valued at $116,186,189. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $16.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $784.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,102,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,050. The company has a market cap of $745.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.26, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $750.88 and its 200-day moving average is $645.61. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $363.04 and a 52 week high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $700.00.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

