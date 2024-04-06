Arlington Trust Co LLC Takes Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,518,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,514. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $123.41 and a one year high of $205.02.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $3.08 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FANG

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total transaction of $514,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,089.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,532,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,675 shares of company stock worth $11,311,096. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.