Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARM shares. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ARM from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of ARM in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

ARM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at 124.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 120.97 and its 200-day moving average price is 81.85. ARM has a one year low of 46.50 and a one year high of 164.00.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ARM will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ARM by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ARM by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Stories

