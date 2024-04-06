Arvest Trust Co. N A Sells 5,408 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Arvest Trust Co. N A cut its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,408 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises about 1.5% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $24,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Blue Whale Capital LLP grew its position in Lam Research by 0.7% in the third quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 112,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,386,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 32,411.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,585 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $7,930,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,994,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $826.68.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $968.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $926.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $777.44. The company has a market cap of $126.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $480.45 and a 52-week high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

