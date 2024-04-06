ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASGN shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ASGN from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on ASGN to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASGN to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ASGN to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of ASGN in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $102,982.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,271.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 7,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $730,525.26. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 107,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,178,218.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $102,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,271.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in ASGN by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 548,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 110,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 4th quarter worth about $2,703,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $98.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.71. ASGN has a 52-week low of $63.27 and a 52-week high of $106.42.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 4.93%. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ASGN will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

