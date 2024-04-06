Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Ashford Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. Ashford has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.64.
Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $206.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.90 million. Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford
About Ashford
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ashford
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.