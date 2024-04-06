Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Ashford Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. Ashford has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $206.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.90 million. Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

About Ashford

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashford Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Free Report ) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 13.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Further Reading

