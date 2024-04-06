Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $261.00

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 261 ($3.28) and last traded at GBX 260.50 ($3.27), with a volume of 523953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 258 ($3.24).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £308.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,000.00 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 251.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 240.89.

Insider Activity at Ashoka India Equity Investment

In related news, insider Jerome Booth purchased 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of £4,399.67 ($5,523.06). 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ashoka India Equity Investment

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

