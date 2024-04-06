Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $261.00

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2024

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIEGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 261 ($3.28) and last traded at GBX 260.50 ($3.27), with a volume of 523953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 258 ($3.24).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £308.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,000.00 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 251.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 240.89.

Insider Activity at Ashoka India Equity Investment

In related news, insider Jerome Booth purchased 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of £4,399.67 ($5,523.06). 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ashoka India Equity Investment

(Get Free Report)

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.