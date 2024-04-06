Atrato Onsite Energy (LON:ROOF) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of Atrato Onsite Energy (LON:ROOF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 74.40 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 74 ($0.93). 80,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 265,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.80 ($0.91).

Atrato Onsite Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 72.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 72.38. The stock has a market cap of £112.50 million, a PE ratio of 1,875.00 and a beta of -0.16.

Atrato Onsite Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a GBX 1.37 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Atrato Onsite Energy’s previous dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. Atrato Onsite Energy’s payout ratio is presently 15,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atrato Onsite Energy

About Atrato Onsite Energy

In other news, insider Juliet Davenport acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £12,410 ($15,578.71). Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Atrato Onsite Energy PLC, an investment company, focus on onsite clean energy generation in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It design, finance, installs, and maintains rooftop and ground mounted solar photovoltaic systems on commercial sites. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

