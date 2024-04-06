Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (AI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Shares of AI opened at C$11.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$506.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.21. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of C$9.76 and a 1-year high of C$12.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.79. The company has a current ratio of 41.61, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.81.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. Atrium Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 83.38% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of C$25.91 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.1499503 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AI. Fundamental Research set a C$13.42 target price on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Laurentian cut shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a mortgage lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

