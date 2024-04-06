AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 30,915 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 727,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 60,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 206.5% during the 4th quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 95,377 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on T shares. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Down 0.9 %

T stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.42. 37,676,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,486,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $124.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.63%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.