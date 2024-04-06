Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Augmedix’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

AUGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Augmedix from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Augmedix from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Get Augmedix alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Augmedix

Augmedix Stock Down 3.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ AUGX opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. Augmedix has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of -0.16.

In other Augmedix news, insider Ian Shakil sold 31,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $129,895.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,923.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,878 shares of company stock valued at $549,173. Corporate insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Augmedix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUGX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Augmedix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Augmedix by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 188,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Augmedix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Augmedix by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Augmedix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.