Augustine Asset Management Inc. Buys 80,633 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 80,633 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises about 1.9% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,089,000 after acquiring an additional 213,612 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,503,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,499,000 after buying an additional 295,444 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,462,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,196,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,430,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,106,000 after buying an additional 125,845 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SLV stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $25.14.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.