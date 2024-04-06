Augustine Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10,987.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 294,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,610,000 after acquiring an additional 291,820 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 622,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,340,000 after acquiring an additional 41,537 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 3,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE EMR opened at $114.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.91 and its 200-day moving average is $97.73. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $114.93.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMR

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.