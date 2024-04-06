Augustine Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,452,000 after buying an additional 1,852,099 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,337,000 after purchasing an additional 765,146 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $807,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,656,000 after purchasing an additional 421,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $150.15 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $157.82. The firm has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.75%.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.