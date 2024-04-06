Augustine Asset Management Inc. Purchases 226 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 0.8% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,589,900,000. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $269.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $285.70 and its 200 day moving average is $281.35. The firm has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

