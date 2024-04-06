Augustine Asset Management Inc. Sells 529 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.52 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $256.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.16 and a 200-day moving average of $58.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.