Auour Investments LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Auour Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.4% of Auour Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $204.45 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.34.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

