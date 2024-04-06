Auour Investments LLC Has $2.38 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Auour Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Auour Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $119.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.22 and a 200-day moving average of $109.89. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.29. The company has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

