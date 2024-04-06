Auour Investments LLC Has $358,000 Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Auour Investments LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $465,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,801,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $50.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average of $50.56. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $51.77.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.