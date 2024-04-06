Auour Investments LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Auour Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,599,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 745,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,524,000 after acquiring an additional 255,949 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 428,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,475,000 after acquiring an additional 206,188 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after acquiring an additional 126,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,448,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of ONEQ opened at $63.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $65.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.18.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

