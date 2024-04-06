Auour Investments LLC Sells 85 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Auour Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB opened at $285.39 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.31 and a fifty-two week high of $288.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $279.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.07.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

