Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Trading 4.9% Higher

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.84 and last traded at $5.76. 96,602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,590,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.96.

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 64,910 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $11,793,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $19,328,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,064,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 91,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

