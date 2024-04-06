AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also commented on AZO. Barclays boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,089.61.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,104.94 on Thursday. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,960.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2,723.16.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $24.64 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone will post 151.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total value of $13,247,439.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,997 shares of company stock worth $61,108,338 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

