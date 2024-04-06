Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.72

Shares of Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.72 and last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 23288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

Aviva Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90.

Aviva Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.5488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

