AZZ Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th.

AZZ has a payout ratio of 12.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AZZ to earn $4.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $78.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.29. AZZ has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $82.10.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. AZZ had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AZZ will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AZZ by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,719,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,276,000 after purchasing an additional 64,091 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AZZ by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AZZ by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,963,000 after purchasing an additional 85,083 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in AZZ by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 927,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,232,000 after purchasing an additional 38,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in AZZ by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,257 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZZ shares. StockNews.com lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Noble Financial cut AZZ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

