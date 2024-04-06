Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Holdings Trimmed by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,422,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,706 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.45% of Ball worth $81,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Ball by 446.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Ball by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BALL shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.58.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,743. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Ball Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $67.97.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

