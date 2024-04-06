Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.30. 6 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.58.

About Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial services for personal and private customers in households, small and medium enterprises, and corporations in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides demand, fixed, and savings deposits, as well as housing loans, collateral loans, property finance, hotel finance, asset-based lending, and trade finance services.

