Bank of America Cuts PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $122.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $156.00 to $122.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PVH from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PVH from $134.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on PVH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.00.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $108.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.20. PVH has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $141.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.08.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.38%.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in PVH by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

