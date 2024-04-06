Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,917.11

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEOGet Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,917.11 ($49.17) and traded as high as GBX 5,090 ($63.90). Bank of Georgia Group shares last traded at GBX 5,090 ($63.90), with a volume of 33,669 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($74.06) target price on shares of Bank of Georgia Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Bank of Georgia Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,553.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,927.21. The firm has a market cap of £2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 484.39, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

