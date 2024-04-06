Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $133.26

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$133.26 and last traded at C$133.13, with a volume of 149599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$131.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMO. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$132.39.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of C$95.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$127.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$120.67.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.03 by C($0.47). The firm had revenue of C$7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.57 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 7.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 11.497828 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Montreal

In other Bank of Montreal news, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total transaction of C$302,532.72. In related news, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total value of C$302,532.72. Also, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total transaction of C$375,985.72. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

