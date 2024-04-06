Banpu Public Company Limited (BNPJY) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on May 15th

Banpu Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BNPJYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0884 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th.

BNPJY opened at $4.51 on Friday. Banpu Public has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $7.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97.

Banpu Public Company Limited engages in the coal mining and power businesses. It operates coal projects in Indonesia, China, Australia, and Mongolia; natural gas projects in the United States; thermal power plants in Thailand, Lao PDR, and China; and renewable energy power plants in Japan, China, and Vietnam.

