Banpu Public Company Limited (BNPJY) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on May 15th

Banpu Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BNPJY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0884 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th.
Banpu Public Price Performance
BNPJY opened at $4.51 on Friday. Banpu Public has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $7.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97.
Banpu Public Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Banpu Public
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Banpu Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banpu Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.