Barclays Increases Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target to $600.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $596.00 to $600.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $574.58.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

ROP stock opened at $543.01 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $430.03 and a twelve month high of $565.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $548.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $528.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

