Barclays Raises Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $105.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 2.7 %

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $94.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.22 and its 200 day moving average is $76.58. The company has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at $854,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 11.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% during the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 12,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

