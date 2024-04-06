Barrett & Company Inc. Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Barrett & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 136.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,352,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,936,164. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $150.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.06, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.