Base Resources (LON:BSE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.00

Shares of Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.40 ($0.07), with a volume of 591650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.07).

BSE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.44) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Base Resources from GBX 31 ($0.39) to GBX 30 ($0.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

The stock has a market cap of £66.11 million, a PE ratio of -188.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.26.

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

