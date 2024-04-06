Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Increases Dividend to $0.66 Per Share

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.6594 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, May 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from Basf’s previous dividend of $0.64.

Basf Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Basf stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average is $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of 242.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Basf has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $14.89.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 0.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Basf will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group raised Basf from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Basf has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

