BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Up 0.8%

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)'s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 1,419,894 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 11,609,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Monday, March 4th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.89.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.75 million. BigBear.ai's revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 101,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $248,272.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 161,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,865.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BigBear.ai news, Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 5,557,343 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $14,949,252.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,186,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,212,750.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 101,751 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $248,272.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 161,830 shares in the company, valued at $394,865.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,838,420 shares of company stock valued at $15,635,973. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 130.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 748,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 423,893 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 221.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 23,425 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

