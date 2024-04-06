BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOLASE Trading Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. BIOLASE has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $47.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BIOLASE by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95,789 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

