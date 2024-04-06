BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC) vs. Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Financial Review

BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) and Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioNexus Gene Lab and Viridian Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioNexus Gene Lab $10.93 million 1.04 -$360,000.00 ($0.02) -32.10 Viridian Therapeutics $310,000.00 3,304.54 -$237.73 million ($5.32) -3.07

BioNexus Gene Lab has higher revenue and earnings than Viridian Therapeutics. BioNexus Gene Lab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viridian Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioNexus Gene Lab -29.92% -42.85% -34.09% Viridian Therapeutics -75,711.48% -121.80% -61.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares BioNexus Gene Lab and Viridian Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

18.9% of BioNexus Gene Lab shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of BioNexus Gene Lab shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BioNexus Gene Lab and Viridian Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioNexus Gene Lab 0 0 0 0 N/A Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 10 0 3.00

Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $36.60, indicating a potential upside of 124.26%. Given Viridian Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viridian Therapeutics is more favorable than BioNexus Gene Lab.

Summary

BioNexus Gene Lab beats Viridian Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioNexus Gene Lab

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, Chemrex Corporation Sdn. Bhd., engages in the wholesale of chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. Its chemical raw material products used to produce handrails, bench tops, automotive and aero parts, cleanroom panels, and instruments. The company, through its subsidiary, BioNexus Gene Lab Sdn. Bhd, is also involved in developing and providing non-invasive liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of biomarkers. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED. It also provides VRDN-006 a preclinical program for autoimmune disease. In addition, the company offers VRDN-006 and VRDN-008 a preclinical program for autoimmune disease. The company was formerly known as Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2021.Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

